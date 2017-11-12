Chrissy Teigen Joins Pregnant Jessica Alba and Fellow Moms at Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen certainly got into the party spirit on a very busy Saturday.

In the morning, she and her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Luna went shopping. In the afternoon, she attended Kim Kardashian's baby shower, celebrating the arrival of her and Kanye West's third child, who is set to be born via surrogate. Teigen wore a long, emerald green, draped, asymmetrical wrap gown that showed plenty of cleavage.

One the way to the event, the supermodel and Lip Sync Battle star chowed down on what appeared to be leftover pasta.

"Lay off, I'm starving!" she joked in a Snapchat video, parodying the late Chris Farley's famous SNL bit.