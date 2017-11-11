Tiffany Haddish Schools Hollywood Men in History-Making Saturday Night Live Monologue

Tiffany Haddish made history as the first African American female comedian to host Saturday Night Live on Saturday—and the deft comic pretty much crushed the always daunting opening monologue.

The Girls Trip star brought the funny during her opener, in which she dished on a slew of topics including watching SNL when she was living in a group home in her youth, Donald Trump's wind-resistant hair and the current sexual assault epidemic in Hollywood.

In the monologue, she gave "Tiff's Tips" to the men of Hollywood: "Listen fellas, if you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on—you are wrong. You are in the wrong!"

She added, "Wait till she take her own clothes and then pull your thing-thing out."

