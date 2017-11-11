Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Kim Kardashian

Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby No. 3

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Said Pics Were Photoshopped

Andrew Kreisberg

Supergirl Co-Creator Andrew Kreisberg Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

A legion of Kardashian fans spied with their many eyes—a diamond sparkler on Kylie Jenner's ring finger on Saturday...

The reality star posted an Snapchat video of herself driving and it was pretty clear there was a new (and very large) addition to her ring finger.

The 20-year-old, who is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scotts baby, is cruising around Los Angeles in the eye-catching video, en route to sister Kim Kardashian's cherry blossom-themed baby shower.

Fans noted the blinging rock was hard to miss on her hand.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's 2017 Halloween Weekend

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Twitter user @MLB101516 wrote, "Anyone else see that diamond @KylieJenner just flashed on her @Snapchat ?? #iskylieengaged #kyliejennerengaged." Another fan, @laurbedford, wrote, "ok Kylie are you pregnant AND engaged? we need answers @KylieJenner."

Kylie has yet to address her fans' pregnancy questions or the new engagement rumors.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.