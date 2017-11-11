Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Who Said Pics Were Photoshopped

If the Kardashians know one thing—it's that haters gonna hate.

Pregnant reality star Khloe Kardashian clapped back at online trolls who said some recent images of hers looked Photoshopped.

On Saturday, the E! star took to Instagram to post some images of herself in front of a green screen with the caption, "Haters will say it's photoshopped [sic]."

So what's all the hubbub about?

Well on Friday, Khloe got Instagram commenters chatting up a storm when she posted a photo of herself in a robe, sitting with a cute dog, along with the caption, "How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love."