How Janet Jackson Got Her Post-Baby Body

Janet Jackson is looking better than ever almost a year after welcoming her first child and amid divorce proceedings.

Fans have noticed the 51-year-old pop superstar's physical transformation in recent months as she has been showcasing her trim figure onstage and at events. She began her State of the World tour in September after taking a maternity leave following the first of son Eissa this past January.

Jackson is currently in the process of divorcing his father, Wissam Al Mana, her husband of five years. The two had been together since 2010.

In September, a source told E! News that Jackson "has lost close to 100 pounds."

"She is working out religiously and eating right," the source said.