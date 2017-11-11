Kim Kardashian and North West Meet Katy Perry and Take Cute Selfie

Kim Kardashian and North West's night out on Friday was certainly one to remember.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought her and husband Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter to Katy Perry's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the two got to meet the pop star backstage.

Kim posted an adorable selfie on the three on Snapchat. In the photo, North, who is wearing a pair of sparkly swan party glasses, looks like she's having the time of her life.