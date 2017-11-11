Kylie Jenner Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With More Cryptic Posts

Kylie Jenner sure seems really into pink these days...

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still keeping mum about reports that she is supposedly pregnant but her cryptic posts continue.

Earlier this month, Kylie posted on Instagram a photo of her freshly manicured baby pink nails and a strand of pink diamond butterflies wrapped around her fingers, writing, "Shoot day." The post spurred many fans to speculate she is expecting a baby girl and was preparing for a gender reveal.

Kylie has since kept the nail color and showcased her manicure again on Friday in a Snapchat photo filled with pink graphic designs of hearts, flowers, a ribbon and two cartoon mice standing under a light bulb.

Kylie also posted a pic from a Kylie Cosmetics shoot, showing a pink Christmas tree and a pink chair, as well as a photo of a row of purses, including a few pink ones, that she dubbed "the babies." She also posted a throwback image of her with pink hair.