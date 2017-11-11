Kylie Jenner Fuels Pregnancy Rumors With More Cryptic Posts

Kylie Jenner sure seems really into pink these days...

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still keeping mum about reports that she is supposedly pregnant but her cryptic posts continue.

Earlier this month, Kylie posted on Instagram a photo of her freshly manicured baby pink nails and a strand of pink diamond butterflies wrapped around her fingers, writing, "Shoot day." The post spurred many fans to speculate she is expecting a baby girl and was preparing for a gender reveal.

Kylie has since kept the nail color and showcased her manicure again on Friday in a Snapchat photo filled with pink graphic designs of hearts, flowers, a ribbon and two cartoon mice standing under a light bulb.

Kylie also posted a pic from a Kylie Cosmetics shoot, showing a pink Christmas tree and a pink chair, as well as a photo of a row of purses, including a few pink ones, that she dubbed "the babies." She also posted a throwback image of her with pink hair.

In September, multiple reports said Kylie is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child. They and their reps have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Last weekend, The Daily Mail posted exclusive paparazzi pics of Kylie wearing a very baggy sweatshirt, writing that "in this latest outing we are starting to see a bit of a growing baby bump." In a surprise move, Kylie, who had until then ignored pregnancy reports about her and had never responded to fans who questioned her about them on social media, took to Twitter to alleged that the pics were photoshopped.

The newspaper and the photo agency that produced them, X17Online, denied the pics were digitally altered.

Soon after the photos were posted, Kylie shared on Snapchat a pic of herself wearing the same outfit, and appearing smaller than the paparazzi pics, while standing inside what appears to be a convenience store with sister Khloe Kardashian during a family trip.

E! News had learned in September that Khloe is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's first child together. She and her family have also not confirmed or denied the reports.

