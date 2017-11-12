Why Tracee Ellis Ross Says You Need This JCPenney Jacket

When it comes to Tracee Ellis Ross, what you see is what you get. As observers of her bold yet consistently on target style, we've loved everything we've received.

From her royal blue Comme des Garçons ensemble at her Met Gala debut to her strategic fashion choices (such as wearing one earring during Paris Fashion Week) to the utilitarian jumpsuits and distinctive accessories featured in her street style, the Blackish star realizes a phrase that is both overused and under-practiced: "Be Yourself."

With authentic expression as her claim to style fame, naturally she is taking on the role of a fashion designer. Today, the star launches a capsule collection with JCPenney for the holidays and uses empowerment as motivation to make it accessible to every woman. The collection ranges from $12 to $74 and includes sizes small to 3X, home décor and accessories.