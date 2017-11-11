Saturday Savings: Vanessa Hudgens' Wrap Dress Is Now on Sale!

ESC: Saturday Savings, Vanessa Hudgens

Feminine and flattering, Vanessa Hudgens' flowery wrap dress is more versatile than you think.

Ever since the ready-to-wear matriarch, Diane Von Furstenberg, gave birth to the wrap dress, celebrities with various style philosophies, from the bohemian Vanessa to the preppy and polished Olivia Palermo , have slipped into these timeless garments.

Wrap dresses feature a flowy torso with an A-line cut that accentuates the waist, making it flattering for a diverse set of body types. They are also great for the holiday season, as they leave enough room for food babies. Or, follow in the actress' fashionable footsteps and pair a maxi-length wrap dress with jeans. This styling trick edges up the feminine frock with little to no effort. Just when you think there isn't more you can ask for in a find, Vanessa's Free People Blue Skies Exclusive Wrap Maxi Dress goes on sale...for $85 less!

Saturday Savings: Emma Robert's Slingbacks

If you are looking for some options that can easily adapt for fall, look no further! From luxurious velvet wraps to flowy frocks, there exists a plethora of ways to adapt a wrap for your wardrobe.

ESC: Saturday Savings

Free People

Blue Skies Exclusive Wrap Maxi Dress, Was $235, Now $149.95

ESC: Saturday Savings Wrap Dress

Zara

Velvet Floral Kimono, $89.90

ESC: Saturday Savings Wrap Dress

Wayf

Gwyneth Wrap Maxi Dress, 89.90

ESC: Saturday Savings Wrap Dress

Topshop

Frill Wrap Midi Dress, $68.00

ESC: Saturday Savings Wrap Dress

Marc Jacobs

Floral-print Silk-Jacquard Wrap Dress, $695

ESC: Saturday Savings Wrap Dress

H&M

Wrap Dress, $54.99

ESC: Saturday Savings Wrap Dress

Caroline Constas

Lena Asymmetric-hem Cotton-Blend Wrap Dress, Was $695, Now $417

ESC: Saturday Savings Wrap Dress

Boohoo

Hillary Floral Midi Dress, $23

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

