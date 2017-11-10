Best Online Shopping Sales of the Week: Veterans Day 2017 Edition

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Louis C.K. Admits to Sexual Harassment Claims

Sara Foster, Erin Foster, Katharine McPhee, David Foster

David Foster's Daughters Erin and Sara Dish on Him and Katharine McPhee

Hilary & Haylie Duff Have a Girls Night Out

Branded: Shopping

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When it comes to shopping, who doesn't like a good deal?

Call us crazy, but there's something about purchasing a pricy cashmere sweater at 20% off that suddenly makes it an acceptable splurge. Listen, it is fall and, out of pure necessity, you're going to need a few extra staple items to keep you warm. It really is that simple.

And if you can save a little while you're at it? Even better! So, for all the things you've been eyeing but haven't yet scooped up, allow this Veterans Day weekend to be the little nudge you need.

Branded: Veteran's Sales

ASOS

ASOS

Dates: Now- Nov. 12

Promotion: Up to 50% off 500 styles

Our Pick: NVME Females Are Future T-Shirt, $11

Branded: Veteran's Sales

Forever 21

Forever 21

Dates: Now-Nov.13

Promotion: Save up to 80% off during our Veterans Day Sale + get Free Shipping over $11!

Our Pick: Forever21 Plus Size Longline Camo Utility Jacket, $19

Branded: sales

J.Crew

J.Crew

Dates: Now-Nov. 13

Promotion: 40% off select full-price styles.

Our Pick: J. Crew Cashmere Tie-Sleeve Sweater, $198

Article continues below

Branded: Veteran's Sales

Missguided

Missguided

Dates: Now- Nov. 30

Promotion: 30% off everything (excludes sale, beauty and Peace + Love, Carli Bybel) with code "GOGIRL30"

Our Pick: Missguided Tan Oversized Borg Trucker Jacket, $94

Branded: Veteran's Sales

New Balance

New Balance

Dates: Now- Nov. 20

Promotion: 20% off apparel at with code "CELEBRATE!" Some Exclusions May Apply!

Our Pick: New Balance 247 Luxe Down Jacket, $275

Branded: Veteran's Sales

Sephora

Sephora

Dates: Now-Nov. 15

Promotion: Avoid FOMO. Select products from Buxom, Make up For ever, Lancome and more are at incredible deals online and in store until 11/15. Available while supplies last.

Our Pick: Buxom Full-On Lip Polish, $10

Article continues below

Branded: Veteran's Sales

Shopbop

Shopbop

Dates: Now-Nov. 12

Promotion: 11% off all non-sale items with code "SINGLE11"

Our Pick: Chinti and Parker Shiny Love Sweater, $395

Branded: Sales

QVC

QVC

Dates: Now-Jan 1.

Promotion: $5 off for new customers with code "FIVE4U"

Our Pick: IT Cosmetics IT's Your Top 5 Superstars Skin Perfecting Collection, $60

Need we say more? Didn't think so!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.