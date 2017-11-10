Best Online Shopping Sales of the Week: Veterans Day 2017 Edition

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
When it comes to shopping, who doesn't like a good deal?
Call us crazy, but there's something about purchasing a pricy cashmere sweater at 20% off that suddenly makes it an acceptable splurge. Listen, it is fall and, out of pure necessity, you're going to need a few extra staple items to keep you warm. It really is that simple.
And if you can save a little while you're at it? Even better! So, for all the things you've been eyeing but haven't yet scooped up, allow this Veterans Day weekend to be the little nudge you need.
Dates: Now- Nov. 12
Promotion: Up to 50% off 500 styles
Our Pick: NVME Females Are Future T-Shirt, $11
Dates: Now-Nov.13
Promotion: Save up to 80% off during our Veterans Day Sale + get Free Shipping over $11!
Our Pick: Forever21 Plus Size Longline Camo Utility Jacket, $19
Dates: Now-Nov. 13
Promotion: 40% off select full-price styles.
Our Pick: J. Crew Cashmere Tie-Sleeve Sweater, $198
Dates: Now- Nov. 30
Promotion: 30% off everything (excludes sale, beauty and Peace + Love, Carli Bybel) with code "GOGIRL30"
Our Pick: Missguided Tan Oversized Borg Trucker Jacket, $94
Dates: Now- Nov. 20
Promotion: 20% off apparel at with code "CELEBRATE!" Some Exclusions May Apply!
Our Pick: New Balance 247 Luxe Down Jacket, $275
Dates: Now-Nov. 15
Promotion: Avoid FOMO. Select products from Buxom, Make up For ever, Lancome and more are at incredible deals online and in store until 11/15. Available while supplies last.
Our Pick: Buxom Full-On Lip Polish, $10
Dates: Now-Nov. 12
Promotion: 11% off all non-sale items with code "SINGLE11"
Our Pick: Chinti and Parker Shiny Love Sweater, $395
Dates: Now-Jan 1.
Promotion: $5 off for new customers with code "FIVE4U"
Our Pick: IT Cosmetics IT's Your Top 5 Superstars Skin Perfecting Collection, $60
Need we say more? Didn't think so!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.