This Plus-Size Model Recreated Victoria's Secret Ads and the Results Are Perfect

@allgoodthingstv
Tabria Majors wants to start a conversation with companies like Victoria's Secret.
On Halloween, the 27-year-old model shared a series of stunning pics of herself recreating three of the company's ads on social media.
"Maybe I'll be a Victoria's Secret Angel this year for Halloween, since it ain't happening in real life lol," Majors wrote. "Just paying homage to a few of my favorite pics/outfits from VS here and showing that curvy girls can rock (and sell) lingerie just as well as straight size models."
Majors did the post in order to start a discussion about the industry and the campaigns that are seen around the world.
@allgoodthingstv
"I really want to open the discussion of inclusivity in mainstream media," she told HuffPost Canada. "I just want to know why they, and so many other companies, don't cater to the average-sized woman."
Majors said the "main argument" she's heard is that it's "expensive, time-consuming, and companies don't have the proper resources to expand their sizes."
But Majors doesn't buy that argument.
She commented that the "plus-size industry brings in billions of dollars each year, and the potential profit companies would make should counter any of their hesitations."
@allgoodthingstv
Since sharing the images last week, the post has been liked almost 30,000 times. Majors has also received a lot of love in the comments of the post.
"You go girl!!! @victoriassecret you should probably have her in your next runway show, I'd actually buy more then," one Instagram user wrote.
While another Instagram user said that they were so encouraged "to even try to wear lingerie now! You are beautiful!!! @tabriamajors."
A third comment told Majors, "Disappointed that I didn't see any models like you on the Victoria's Secret page. We need to support beautiful women like you [heart emoji] keep doing what ur doing gurl [heart emoji]."