Happy Birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio! Watch His First Ever E! News Interview From 1990

It's time to rE!wind with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Time sure does fly, because everyone's favorite Hollywood heartthrob celebrates his 43rd birthday. It feels just like yesterday Leo was an aspiring A-lister onset of the short-lived series Parenthood, where E! News sat down with the 15-year-old to talk about his breakout TV role.

"I like to act," DiCaprio dished, flashing his signature smile. "I think it will get me ahead in life. I like the attention I must admit."

When asked if he ever gets nervous in front of the bright lights of a sound stage, Leonardo answered matter of factly, "Not really. You just got to practice a lot and make sure you know what's going on."