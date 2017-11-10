The Ladies of Xscape Reveal What It's Really Like Trying to Reunite on Reality TV After 20 Years

What's it like to reunite your multi-platinum girl group after a bad break-up and 20 years apart?
As the women of Xscape are finding out as they mount a comeback tour, currently being documented on the four-part Bravo series Xscape: Still Kickin' It, it's quite a journey.
"It's still in progress. We're still in the middle of it," band member Kandi Burruss, who also stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on the network told E! News. "But I think it's easy on the outside looking in to ask questions, watching the show like, 'How was it then?' But it's like we're still in it right now."
Bravo
"We need therapy right now," fellow group member Tamika Scott admitted, laughing.
The series, which follows Kandi, Tamika, her sister LaTocha Scott, and fourth member Tameka "Tiny" Cottle (aka T.I.'s wife) as they try and put the past behind them for a triumphant return to the stage, will give witness to each woman's personal situation at present, as well as give fans some insight into exactly what happened to break them up over 20 years ago.
"So many people want to know what happened with this situation with the group and a lot of that stuff, obviously we have to talk about on the show," Kandi explained. "It gives people insight on 1. Why we were gone so long. 2. All the questions about how did we get back together will be talked about. As well as people get to see how we put our shows together."
As for closure on their differences? Well, that might have to wait for another season, should the group get one. "I don't think we ever figured it out. I feel like we all have our different opinions, and I just feel like once we agreed to move forward, we just moved forward," Kandi admitted. "Obviously there were some things that we had to deal with to get past, but then it's just like you make up your mind, do we want to keep arguing about this or do we just want to move forward to that?"
Xscape: Still Kickin' It airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)