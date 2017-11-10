You Can Actually Eat Breakfast at Tiffany's Now

Look out, Holly Golightly hopefuls: breakfast at Tiffany's is getting a modern new meaning.

Fans of the 1961 film can toast a coffee and croissant to the jewelry brand's newest project: a restaurant. The retailer's flagship 5th Avenue location in New York City has opened an eatery fittingly coined The Blue Box Café. Nestled on the home and accessories fourth floor at the Fifth Avenue corner building, the spot lives up to its name as it's covered and draped in Tiffany's signature blue shade.

Yes, the chairs, pillows, walls, plates and even salt and pepper shakers pop in the jewel tone. Of course, the blue is combined with accents of silver on the metallic tabletops and cutlery.