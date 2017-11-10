FX Severs All Ties With Louis C.K. Following His Confirmation of Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Orchard
The hits keep coming for Louis C.K.
24 hours after a New York Times exposé detailing the allegations of sexual misconduct against him from five separate women was published, the disgraced comedian had seen FX, the network where he rose to prominence via his lauded comedy Louie, sever all ties with him. While Louie hasn't been on the air since season five wrapped in 2015, C.K. has had an overall deal between FX Production and his production company, Pig Newton. Of the four shows on air or in production that he was producing, he's been stripped of his executive producer title and will no longer receive any compensation.
"Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops," the statement from FX Networks and FX Productions reads.
"Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.
"FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case."
In the wake of the allegations and C.K. statement admitting to them, he's also seen his controversial film I Love You, Daddy shelved indefinitely after having the premiere and press junket canceled. Additionally, Netflix has revealed that they will no longer produce a second stand-up special with the comedian. "The allegations made by several women in today's New York Times about Louis C.K.'s behavior are disturbing," a statement from the streaming service said. "Louis's unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned."
As for The Cops, the upcoming TBS comedy that he created and voices one of the characters, that network has revealed that they've suspended production indefinitely. "Production on The Cops has been suspended until further review," they said in a statement.
C.K.'s rep Lewis Kay and his agency 3 Arts have also severed ties with him. "As of today, I no longer represent Louis C.K.," Kay announced via Twitter.
He was photographed on the set The Summer Movie in New York City on Friday.
C.K. has acknowledged that the claims are true, saying in a statement, "I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen." You can read his full statement here.