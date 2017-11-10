EXCLUSIVE!

Sofia Richie Shares How Lionel Richie Feels About Her Dating Scott Disick

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift Rocks Saturday Night Live for the First Time Since 2009

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish Schools Hollywood Men in History-Making Saturday Night Live Monologue

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2017, Kim Kardashian

Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded Baby Shower for Baby No. 3

Is there family drama in the Richie household?

Sofia Richie and her Grammy-winning father Lionel Richie made a joint red carpet appearance at last night's SAG-AFTRA Patron of the Artists Awards held at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "All Night Long" singer's girlfriend Lisa Parigi also joined them.

Everything seemed to be going well. Lionel put his arms around both ladies as they posed for pictures, and Sofia looked stunning donning a white blazer, diamond chandelier earrings and slicked-back bun.

"I'm so excited," Sofia told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "The fact that I got to get dressed up and go walk a carpet with him is so exciting for me. I love to go places with him."

Watch

Sofia Richie Says Dad Is Very Supportive of Dating Life

But things took a turn when Scoles asked Sofia about her dad's reaction to her dating life. Sofia has been romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick

"He's good. He's been very nice. He's been very cool. He's very supportive, whatever that means," Richie said as her father made a hand gesture that looked like a gun pointing at his head. 

Maybe her new man hasn't gotten dad's stamp of approval after all.

After the two entered the theater, an eyewitness saw Sofia teasing her father about his hand gesture, jokingly saying "Did you have to do that?"

Read

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Vacation in Cabo Together

Clearly, Lionel is a protective father.

"I am into her business, and she's trying to keep me out of her business," he said during E! News' red carpet interview. "The fact is, I don't know, how can you sneak when everything is on Instagram?"

"Well, I'm not hiding anything from you," Sofia quipped back.

Watch the video to see the funny father-daughter exchange.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Sofia Richie , Apple News , Exclusives
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.