EXCLUSIVE!

Mandy Moore Says She's Planning an ''Intimate'' Wedding to Taylor Goldsmith... and Soon!

  • By
  • &

by Natasha Lubczenko |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato, Luis Fonsi

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Collaboration Is Probably Coming Soon: Here's the Proof!

Taylor Swift, Magazine

How Taylor Swift's Style Changed for the Reputation Era

Lionel Richie, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Shares How Lionel Richie Feels About Her Dating Scott Disick

Watch out, Tinder! Instagram may be the way to find a hubby these days; just ask Mandy Moore

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Kristin Dos Santos, the This is Us star dished about meeting her now-fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, through the popular social media app and even had some advice for the rest of us.

"I mean, I guess don't be afraid to put yourself out there? Because that's kind of what I did," said the actress at the Fall for Friendsgiving lunch presented by the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express. "I didn't know the rules of social media. I didn't tag him, you know, as you do in a photograph now. I didn't do any of those things and lo and behold, like, he happened to find what I said about him and his band and that's what led us to meeting one other."

Photos

Going Behind the Scenes of This Is Us With the Adorable Cast

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Instagram

E! News confirmed in September that the Dawes musician had proposed after two years of dating. She later rocked her sophisticated diamond ring at a 2017 pre-Emmys bash. 

With a wedding coming up, Moore revealed that she doesn't want a "lavish" wedding, but rather something more "simple," "intimate"…and soon!

"It'll happen sooner rather than later. I'm not in any rush, but also I'm like, ‘I wanna do it,'" she said. "I don't need to wait, I don't need to have a long engagement. I'm not planning some giant, lavish affair. So, I might as well just do it."

And as for whether these lovebirds have babies on the brain? Watch the video above to find out!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Exclusives , Mandy Moore , Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Interviews , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.