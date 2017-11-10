All of Dream Kardashian's Firsts in Honor of Her First Birthday

Happy first birthday, Dream Kardashian!

Rob Kardashian and ex Blac Chyna's daughter, their only child together, turned 1 on Friday.

"Birthday girl," Rob, who rarely posts on social media, wrote on Twitter that morning, alongside a photo of him holding and playing with Dream.

He also shared pictures of the child sitting inside one of her birthday presents; a pink toy Mercedes.

"Love You happy baby," he tweeted.

To celebrate Dream's birthday, we're taking a look back at the now-toddler's milestones over the past year.

1. First Photo: E! News obtained the first photo of Dream on the day she was born. She is pictured wrapped up loosely in her pink and blue hospital blanket, with antibiotic ointment put on her eyes—a routine procedure for newborns. She is also wearing a woolen pink and blue hospital cap.

2. First Video: On the day Dream was born, Chyna posted on her Instagram page a video of the baby wrapped up in another blanket.