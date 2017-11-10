Jennifer Lopez Premieres Music Video For "Amor Amor Amor" (feat. Wisin)

Whenever Jennifer Lopez and Wisin get on a track together—It doesn't disappoint!

On Friday, the singer premiered her track "Amor Amor Amor" and its music video featuring the reggaeton star.

After seeing this video, it's apparent that only J.Lo can make subways equal parts glamours and sexy. The superstar sports several different looks from a signature Guess crop top with leather jogger pants to a signature denim jumpsuit.