Jennifer Lopez Premieres Music Video For "Amor Amor Amor" (feat. Wisin)

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, North West, Katy Perry

Kim Kardashian and North West Meet Katy Perry on Reputation Release Day

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hollywood Walk of Fame

From Blue Ivy Carter to James Reynolds, All Our Favorite Celeb Kids' Musical Cameos

Taylor Swift, New Year's Day, TGIT

Taylor Swift Curses for the First Time on an Album and It Might Be About Ex Calvin Harris

Whenever Jennifer Lopez and Wisin get on a track together—It doesn't disappoint! 

On Friday, the singer premiered her track "Amor Amor Amor" and its music video featuring the reggaeton star. 

After seeing this video, it's apparent that only J.Lo can make subways equal parts glamours and sexy. The superstar sports several different looks from a signature Guess crop top with leather jogger pants to a signature denim jumpsuit. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Don't miss the epic dance scenes on the platform and inside the subway—They are everything!

"Time to spread the love," the singer captioned the news of her music video premiere. 

In 2014, Lopez joined forced with Ricky Martin on Wisin's "Adrenalina," which was a huge hit and was used for the 2014 FIFA World Cup coverage.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

 The 48-year-old New Yorker filmed the music video in the summer, and she even shared a sneak peek with fans back in August. 

"Preparing something big in my neighborhood," Lopez captioned a photo of herself on set. 

We can't wait to see what's next from Lopez's upcoming album! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.