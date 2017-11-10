Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts: Celebrating Her Rise to Fame Before Her SNL Debut

Tiffany Haddish will remember 2017 as the year that everything changed.
As the breakout star of Universal Pictures' R-rated comedy Girls Trip, Haddish became the talk of Hollywood talking. In radio interviews and talk show appearances, she kept it real, joking about pretending to be white and taking Jada Pinkett Smith on a discounted swamp adventure.
The fact that Haddish was once homeless only made her Cinderella story more powerful. Now, on the eve of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, E! News is looking back at her career firsts:
OWN
First Major TV Series
In 2014, Haddish was cast as Jackie, a Burger Fast employee, in OWN's If Loving You Is Wrong.
Warner Bros.
First Major Film Role
Though she'd had bit parts in movies since 2005, in April 2016, she had a featured role in Keanu as Trina Parker (a.k.a. "Hi-C").
Warwick Saint/Essence
First Magazine Cover
Girls Trip stars Haddish, Regina Hall, QueenLatifah and JadaPinkett Smith each got a solo cover for Essence's July 2017 issue.
Universal Pictures
First No. 1 Feature Film
In July 2017, Girls Trip topped the box office, grossing over $31 million in its opening weekend. It went on to earn $137 million worldwide.
Randy Holmes/ABC
First Time on Late-Night TV
On July 19, 2017, the actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Girls Trip—and share silly stores about Pinkett Smith.
Tidal
First Music Video
On Aug. 4, 2017, the actress starred in Jay-Z's Friends-inspired "Moonlight" video as Phoebe. Jerrod Carmichael played Ross, Lil Rel Howery played Joey, Issa Rae played Rachel, Lakeith Stanfield played Chandler and Tessa Thompson played Monica.
Showtime
First Showtime Special
On Aug. 18, 2017, the comedienne fulfilled a childhood dream when Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood premiered.
Tiffany Haddish
First Time Presenting a Major Award
Joined by Pete Davidson at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Haddish announced Kendrick Lamar won Best Hip-Hop Video for "Humble."
Rosalind O'Connor/NBC
First Time Hosting SNL
Taylor Swift is the musical guest on the Nov. 11 episode.
Gallery Books
First Book Deal
The actress will publish her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, on Dec. 5, 2017.
Now, we're left with a single question: What will Haddish do next?
—Additional reporting by Taylor Bryant
