Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Names Former U.S. National Team Doctor as Alleged Abuser

"Why are we looking at why didn't the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?" she said.

While this is the first time Raisman has come forward with her own allegations against Nassar, she has been critical of USA Gymnastics in the past, telling USA Today in August, "The people at the very top, that work at the office every single day at USA Gymnastics, they need to do better."

"I love the Olympics, I love gymnastics, I love the sport," she added."But, I don't support how USA Gymnastics is handling everything right now."

Nassar, who has been accused of sexual abuse by reportedly more than 100 women, is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to multiple charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Nassar's attorney had no comment.