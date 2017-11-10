Why Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode Was Record-Breaking in More Ways Than One

"Dear Hollywood," her tweet began. "Regarding #GreysAnatomy #Greys300." Attached was an empowering note about the sheer magnitude of women running the show, while she also pointed out the differences between Grey's and those other modern shows in the 300 club. "Tonight's 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy was Written by a woman, Directed by a woman, Created by a woman, Line Produced by a woman, Edited by a woman, Showrun by women and starred a whole lot of women including the namesake lead Meredith Grey as played by Ellen Pompeo," she began. "It focuses on stories of friendship and loss and love and grief and celebration and victory and inspiration and forgiveness and grace.

"There are no murders, there was no shooting, the female characters were not secondary. It was (and will be) seen by many, many millions of people worldwide. It will be discovered by 200,000 new teenagers a month on Netflix. It makes a lot of money for ABC. Do not tell me that female artists are not bankable. Do not tell me that Hollywood is as it is for any reason other than stuckness. I am SO PROUD of this show, and of this hour of television!"