Taylor Swift Explains Her Disappearance in Heartbreaking Poem

Taylor Swift has opened up about her hiatus from the spotlight with a heartfelt poem.

The 27-year-old singer dropped her anticipated sixth studio album Reputation late on Thursday and teamed up with Target to release two album bundles, each containing the CD and a collector's edition magazines. They contain poetry and artwork by Swift, handwritten lyrics, a poster, behind-the-scene photos from her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video shoot and other pics and a prologue.

A poem titled "Why She Disappeared" is included. Swift writes about what she went through over the past few months. Prior to making a comeback in August with the release of "Look What You Made Me Do" and the announcement of Reputation's release, the singer had largely kept off social media and shied away from media attention following years of scrutiny over her looks, feuds with the likes of Kanye Westand Katy Perry and her love life—which she sings about in the past and present.