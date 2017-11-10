Louis C.K.'s I Love You, Daddy Shelved Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

C.K.'s appearance to promote the film on The Late Show Thursday was also abruptly canceled. "For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news—and then I have some really bad news. Louis cancelled his appearance here tonight because The New York Times broke this story today: five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct," Stephen Colbert said. Calling them "disturbing allegations," he noted that C.K. is "the latest in an avalanche of powerful men" to be alleged of sexual assault and/or harassment.

Since its premiere, I Love You, Daddy has been raising eyebrows among critics. One scene, in particular, has come under fire, as it features Day's character, Ralph, pretending to masturbate while C.K.'s character, Glen, is talking on a speakerphone call with Grace Cullen (Byrne). Ralph continues to pleasure himself even after Glen's producing partner (Edie Falco) enters the room.

The controversial film was filmed in secret and was a surprise entry at TIFF. It has long been rumored that C.K. has masturbated in front of women—and in the Times this week, comics Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov accused him of doing just that. C.K. claimed in Toronto that the rumors had not even entered his mind when he scripted and shot the scene with Day. "If you actually participate in a rumor," C.K. argued, "you make it bigger and you make it real."