This Is Us Star Mandy Moore Warns "There's Darkness Coming" & Viewers Should "Be Patient"

This Is Us fans better buckle up. If you thought you've got a handle on all the drama the Pearson family tackles every week, you ain't seen nothing yet.

"There's darkness coming," Mandy Moore told E! news' Kristin Dos Santos at Fall for Friendsgiving presented by the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express. 

Gulp.

The next three episodes of NBC's Emmy-winning drama will each revolved around one of the The Big Three—Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). And they're not going to be a walk in the park.

"The next three episodes are sort of a trilogy of sorts and they go to some deeply darkly places," Moore warned. "I think that people are going to have a lot of opinions about [them], but I suggest that people be patient and stick with it ‘cause we need to go there in order to—there will be bigger payoffs later, down the road in this season."

Double gulp.

Fans have been paying extra attention to details this season, especially in the premiere episode that featured how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died and dropped clues about the events leading up to the house fire.

"It is bizarre that a family ensemble drama would have people picking apart the minutiae of episodes…Again, I would just suggest that people be patient. It will all unfold in a spectacular way, and I don't think people will be disappointed," Moore said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from Mama Pearson herself, including all about the Facebook twist with Miguel (Jon Huertas), and what she thinks of all the fan theories.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

