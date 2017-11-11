Here's Proof That Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Basically a Professional Wedding Guest

We all know how busy weekends can get, but no one more so than Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

While most know him for his portrayal of Mitchell Pritchett on ABC's sitcom, Modern Family, true fans know that Jesse doubles as a near-professional level wedding attendee. According to his Instagram account, the actor is at a wedding almost every weekend, sometimes attending multiple in the span of one weekend!

Often alongside husband of four years, Justin Mikita, Jesse dawns his best suit and celebrates various friends' weddings, which he then posts about on social media. All the posts have one common thread: the caption. As a married man himself, Jesse always accompanies his posts with some play on the term "married club."