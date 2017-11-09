Aaron Paul's Wife Lauren Reveals Sex of Their First Child

La'Myia Good Gets a Breast Enhancement and Asiah Collins Creates Her First Pop-Up Shop for Kid Ink on The Platinum Life
Aaron Paul will soon become a father to a baby girl!
The Breaking Bad star's wife Lauren Paul made a sly announcement on Thursday via Instagram—the sex of their first child together.
Lauren shared the news with a group photo from a recent vacation to Telluride, Colorado, which she had to Photoshop her hubby into. As she wrote online, "Nothing to say other than I love these humans and I'm missing Telluride. And I'm pleased to introduce you to Flat Aaron. When I travel without the babe, Flat Aaron always comes with and parties."
She continued, "Also, why are we all smiling the exact same way? It's kinda amazing. Also creepy Alsooooo baby girl was in my tum here and I had no idea. BUN!"
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Aaron, 38, first revealed his leading lady's pregnancy in September with a heartwarming note about fatherhood that read, "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you."
The couple, who met at Coachella, became engaged in January 2012 and tied the knot in May 2013.
Just last week, Lauren expressed just how excited she is to become a mother with a heartwarming photo of herself holding onto a small baby bump.
"Feeling very much in love with this little fetus," she wrote. "Every little kick."
Congratulations again, you two! We can't wait to meet your little one.