WAGS' Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Get Into Huge Fight With "Petty" Michelle Quick: "Don't F--king Talk!"

Michelle Quick coming in hot!

On Sunday's new episode of WAGS, new WAG Michelle Quick gives Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson a very unfriendly welcome to Amber Nichole Miller's party.

Michelle's resentment stems from a past incident where she claims Nat and Liv were rude to her. As soon as Nat and Liv arrive to the party, Michelle quickly brings up their bad blood.

"Now that we're all here together, last time I saw you guys it was kinda funny, so I just want to make sure we're all on the same page," Michelle tells the girls. "So it wasn't very tasteful what happened last time."