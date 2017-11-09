Mel B and Stephen Belafonte Settle Domestic Violence Claim Amid Divorce

Mel B and estranged husband Stephen Belafonte have reached an agreement regarding their divorce that removes her domestic violence claims against him.

Mel had filed the divorce papers in March after 10 years of marriage. She and Stephen then began a custody battle. Mel is the mother of three daughters, including two minors. Stephen is the biological father of one of them, who is 6, and helped raise all the kids. He was granted temporary visitation rights of their child. Meanwhile, Mel obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex and an extended one against their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles. She accused Stephen of physically assaulting her as well as making verbal threats. She also accused both him and Lorraine of extortion.

At a Los Angeles court hearing on Thursday, it was revealed that Mel and Stephen reached a private agreement and that she has withdrawn her domestic violence restraining order against him, E! News has learned. The move comes days before a trial over the matter was scheduled to begin. Also during the hearing, it was revealed the two had settled a portion of their property division.

Mel B, dressed in a sheer green dress, a long camel coat and nude pumps, did not talk to reporters outside the courthouse.