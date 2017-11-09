Decoding Taylor Swift's Reputation Lyrics: Stories of Love, Secrets and a Getaway Car

Taylor Swift just dropped her sixth studio album, complete with 15 songs. The 27-year-old singer had previously released four songs off of Reputation. First we had "Look What You Made Me Do," then "...Ready for it?" Those songs were followed by "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want."
Now that the album is out, Swifties have 11 new songs to listen to. So while we all take in Swift's album and press repeat, let's decode all of the lyrics together.
1. "...Ready for It?": As we saw in the music video, Swift is breaking free from the glass box that she was trapped in. Asking everyone if they are "ready" to meet the real Taylor in the song's lyrics. The music video also gave us hints that the song is about her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. We saw the numbers 89 and 91 in the video, which represent Swift and Alwyn's birth years. "Knew he was a killer, first time that I saw him," Swift sings on the track. "Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted. But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom, holdin' him for ransom."
2. "End Game" [featuring Ed Sheeran and Future]: This song is all about having a reputation, but wanting the person you're interested in to look past it. "Big reputation, big reputation, oh you and me we got big reputations," Swift sings. "Ah and you heard about me, oh I got some big enemies. Big reputation, big reputation, oh you and me would be a big conversation. Ah and I heard about you, oh you like the bad ones too." Swift also tells the subject of her song, "I wanna be your end game." Another clue it could be about Alwyn.
Also interesting to note, in Sheeran's verse he sings, "I've made mistakes and made some choices, that's hard to deny. After the storm, something was born on the 4th of July." Sheeran has previously said that he and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn got together over July 4th and the couple celebrated their first anniversary at Swift's house in Rhode Island over the holiday in 2016. Sheeran later sings, "With four words on the tip of my tongue, I'll never say it."
3. "I Did Something Bad": On this track, Swift switches gears and the song doesn't seem to be about Alwyn based on the lyrics. "If a man talks s--t, then I owe him nothing. I don't regret it one bit, 'cause he had it coming," Swift sings. "They say I did something bad. Then why's it feel so good?" We later hear, "I never trust a playboy, but they love me. So I fly him all around the world and I let them think they saved me." A reference to her traveling with Tom Hiddleston, perhaps? Or possible a past feud? Regardless of who the song is about, Swift is owning the situation and letting us know, it felt good.
4. "Don't Blame Me": On this track, Swift talks about her reputation, how she used to be in love vs. her current love. "I've been breakin' hearts a long time, and toyin' with them older guys just to play things for me to use," T.Swift sings. But then something happened and now her "drug is my baby" who she'll be "using for the rest of my life."
5. "Delicate": This song talks about knowing that her love likes her for her, because her reputation has "never been worse." This seems to be about her relationship with Alwyn as well. "Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you," Swift sings. "Oh damn, never seen that color blue." Alwyn and Swift have been spotted out wearing matching Nike shoes, and he just so happens to have blue eyes.
7. "So It Goes...": This song actually references two other songs on the album, "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want." In this song, Swift sings, "Met you in a bar." This connects to the "whiskey on ice, Sunset and Vine" lyrics from Gorgeous, which was revealed by lucky fans who attended her secret sessions to be about Alwyn. Another hint is when Swift sings, "Wear you like a necklace." Swift talks about wanting to wear "his initial on a chain 'round my neck," in "CIWYW." The singer has also been spotted wearing a necklace with a "J" initial on it.
9. "Getaway Car": This song talks about a relationship that didn't work and seems to be referencing her romance with Hiddleston, which occurred after her split with Calvin Harris. The couple received a ton of attention from the press, watching their every move. "You were drivin' the getaway car, we were flyin' but we'd never get far," T.Swift sings. We later hear, "But with three of us, honey, it's a side show and a circus ain't a love story and now we're both sorry."
10. "King of My Heart": Swift talks about how her current love is "the one" she's been waiting for...and how her old loves never took her quite where Alwyn does. "'cause all the boys and their expensive cars, with their Range Rovers and their Jaguars, never took me quite where you do," Swift sings. The Range Rover seemingly a nod to ex Harris, who has been photographed driving a Range Rover. And the Jaguar appears to be a reference to Hiddleston, who drove Swift in a Jaguar car while together in England in June 2016.
11. "Dancing With Our Hands Tied": It sounds like it was love at first sight for Swift and Alwyn. "I, I loved you in secret, first sight, yeah, we love without reason." She also mentions the age 25. Alwyn turned 26 in February, so it seems the two met before then, when he was 25.
12. "Dress": In this song, Swift again references a "secret" relationship, that everyone has "no idea" about. "Nights back when you met me, your buzzcut and my bleached hair," Swift sings. The singer had bleached hair starting in spring 2016, which could be when they met.
13. "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things": "It was so nice being friends again, there I was giving you a second chance. But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand," Swift sings. "And therein lies the issue, friends don't try to trick you. Get you on the phone and mind-twist you and so I took an ax to a mended fence." A reference to her feud with Kanye West?