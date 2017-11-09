Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Will Try for Another Baby Next Year, Source Says

James Devaney/GC Images
Parenthood looks good on Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk!
The A-list actor and his supermodel partner welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, in April. Now a few months later, a source tells E! News exclusively the couple has been telling their friends they're ready for baby No. 2.
"Both her and Bradley want another baby," our insider says. "They will be trying next year... Irina loves being a mother."
For now, the source says Bradley and Irina are "doing great" and splitting their time between London, Los Angeles and New York City. "They both work together with their baby and are really the most loving and warm parents," our source adds.
In addition to "setting time aside" to be together as a family, we're told the couple prioritizes their well-deserved alone time. "They have date nights and spend romantic time together," the insider explains. "The spark between them is still very strong. Bradley is crazy for Irina. He's madly in love with her."
"Bradley is the romantic type," our source dishes, "while Irina wears the pants in the relationship. She is very head strong and an independent woman."
Our insider also shares, "Irina's mother and Bradley's mother spend a lot of time with them and they help out when Irina and Bradley are busy with work.
And speaking of their careers, both new parents are back to work and busier than ever. The source says Shayk is booking "many huge modeling campaigns" and tells us her physique is "even better" than prior to her pregnancy. "She works out nonstop," the source adds.
As for Cooper, he's "keeping very busy" and preparing for his directorial debut on next year's A Star Is Born.