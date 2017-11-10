Jenna Dewan-Tatum Is Simply Chic & More Best Dressed of the Week

Sometimes, less is really more.

If the best and worst dressed stars at 2017 CMA Awards didn't inspire your next fashion purchase, maybe the best dressed stars of the week will. There were plenty of high-profile events this week for celebs to really express their style point of view, from the LACMA Art+Film Gala to the Forevermark Tribute in NYC to a handful of film premieres.

While a red carpet may have indicated that these events were upscale in dress code, the ensembles were pleasantly simple. Jenna Dewan Tatum channeled classic Hollywood in a midi-length black Christian Siriano dress, while Angelina Jolie and Gigi Hadid also opted for the monochrome look, in a silver wrap dress and head-to-toe yellow, respectively.