Get Ready for Star Wars and High School Musical TV Shows

May the force be with you, Wildcats.
TV series based on Stars Wars and High School Musical are in the work, Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO Bob Iger revealed during a quarterly earnings call with reporters. However, you'll have to wait until 2019 to catch the beloved-for-wildly-different-reasons franchises.
The live-action projects would debut on Disney's streaming service, which will launch in 2019.
In addition to Star Wars and High School Musical TV series, Disney is also looking to create a series based on Monsters Inc., its 2001 animated hit film with Pixar.
Though the Stars Wars franchise has aired five animated TV shows, this will be its first live-action one. The news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Rian Johnson, the writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15) will create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy, the first of which he is also set to write and direct.
As for HSM, a fourth installment of the beloved franchise, which made Zac Efron a household name, is set to air on Disney Channel. Viewers can expect to meet a whole new class of East High Wildcats.
Iger said Disney's yet-to-be named streaming service will cost less than Netflix's monthly fee (so $10.99 or less) and will aim to put out four original movies per year, along with television shows.