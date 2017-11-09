Faith Hill Was Lied to About Her Birth Mother's History

"I used to think there was some kind of conspiracy, that I must be the daughter of one of my aunts. And of course I used to dream I was Elvis' daughter," she says. "I have a great family: salt of the earth, hardworking. But I'm a gypsy at heart. I had a spirit that was completely outside what my family was. I didn't know anyone I was related to, biologically, which gives you a sense of not ­knowing who you are."

Then in her 20s, Hill found her birth mother, who she would learn was a professional painter. She also learned she had a brother. However, Hill tells the magazine that she "kept the relationship at bay," while McGraw adds that the two "were just getting to know one another better" when Hill's birth mother passed away in 2007. But learning that she was a painter helped Hill understand where her artistic ability came from.