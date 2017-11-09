All the Times We Related to Bosun the Frenchie

A post shared by Bosun the Frenchie (@bosunthefrenchie) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:36am PST

Bosun the Frenchie just perfectly summarized your morning mood.

In a new video featuring the adorable dog from Instagram, Bosun can be seen walking in front of a mirror and startling himself. His owner captured the hilarious video. "When you see yourself in the mirror first thing in the morning."

Same, Boson. Same.

Born in Nov. 2015, the two-year-old French bulldog has captured the hearts of thousands with his cute Instagram posts. In fact, his account (appropriately named @BosunTheFrenchie) has more than 17,000 followers.

To see some of Bosun the Frenchie's most relatable moments, check out the gallery: