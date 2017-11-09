Ed Westwick Denies Rape Allegation by Second Accuser Aurélie Wynn

A second woman has accused Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick of rape, while he denies all the allegations.
Aurélie Wynn, a former actress, detailed her allegations in a public Facebook post on Wednesday.
"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," Westwick said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday. "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."
"In July 2014, I went through a very similar ordeal with Ed Westwick," the second accuser Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, wrote in her post. "I was Ubered by Ed to the Glendower Estates where he was renting following an invite from a girl friend of mine who was dating his roommate a cast member on Glee."
Wynn did not identify the cast member by name or name the city where the alleged act took place.
"We all hung out until 5 a.m., sun was starting to rise since it was summer so we all decided to get a few hours of shut eye since we all had events and things to do the next day and there are plenty of bedrooms," she continued. "And like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny."
Westwick has not responded publicly to Wynn's allegations.
She wrote in her post that "when it was over," she got her cellphone and found out the girl who invited her to the gathering "had left or got kicked out." Wynn said that due to bad cell phone coverage in the home and no access to wifi, she had another friend get her an Uber while "Ed was passed out."
"I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me," she wrote.
Salling, who played Puck on Glee and is set to serve time in prison after pleading guilty last month to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, has not commented. In her Facebook post, Wynn included a screenshot of a text message conversation with a woman who sent her links to two articles: An October 4 story about Salling's legal case and a most recent piece about Cohen's accusations of rape against Westwick.
"My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be 'that girl' and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame," Wynn continued in her post. "And so I kept quiet and soon got to see and hear how prevalent sexual assault and intimidation goes on in this industry...to the point where I questioned how much I really wanted to be in entertainment as I didn't see it getting better."
"I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick," she added. "Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal. #metoo."
Two days earlier, former Greek and Hung actress named Kristina Cohen wrote on her own page that Westwick raped her. Westwick then wrote on Instagram, "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on a woman. I certainly have never committed rape." The LAPD said at the time it was investigating claims Cohen made about the actor. Police told E! News on Thursday that no other reports about him were filed.
Cohen shared Wynn's post on her Facebook page on Thursday morning.
"I honor you Aurélie Wynn!" she wrote. "You are a hero! You are SACRED and DIVINE! And nobody can take that away from you! It is your birthright! My love is with you! We can heal and bring each other up! I cannot wait to embrace you my sister. We're all in this together! It's time!"
