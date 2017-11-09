Pink and Kesha Rock the Same, Ruffled Monsoori Dress: Which Look Do You Like Better?

Pink walked the carpet of the Country Music Association Awards looking like an angel last night in her white, ruffled Monsoori gown...but that angelic look felt a little familiar, right?

Well, that's because another angel rocked it just a few months ago!

Yes, as you might recall, Kesha donned almost the exact same Monsoori dress at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Her dress, however, was a light pinkish-nude hue and didn't come with the same black belt. Rather, the sleeves were accented with black ribbon and silver studs.