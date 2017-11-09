Facebook Wants You to Submit Your Nude Photos: Here's Why

In order to stop revenge porn in its digital tracks, Facebook is asking potential victims to share their own nude photos with the website.

According to a recent press release, the website is launching a pilot program in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in which users can submit their intimate images. In return, Facebook can prevent the same photo from being uploaded to the site again.

In Australia, users are asked to fill out an online form on the eSafety Commissioner's website and are then asked to send the pictures to themselves on Messenger while the Commissioner's office alerts Facebook.

Once Facebook is notified, the community operations team will use image matching technology to stop the photo from being uploaded by someone else.