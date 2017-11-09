Facebook Wants You to Submit Your Nude Photos: Here's Why

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven Denies Third Woman's Sexual Assault Claim

Buson The Frenchie

All the Times We Related to Bosun the Frenchie

Ed Westwick

Ed Westwick Denies Rape Allegation by Second Accuser Aurélie Wynn

Woman taking a Selfie

Tara Moore/Getty Images

In order to stop revenge porn in its digital tracks, Facebook is asking potential victims to share their own nude photos with the website. 

According to a recent press release, the website is launching a pilot program in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia in which users can submit their intimate images. In return, Facebook can prevent the same photo from being uploaded to the site again. 

In Australia, users are asked to fill out an online form on the eSafety Commissioner's website and are then asked to send the pictures to themselves on Messenger while the Commissioner's office alerts Facebook. 

Once Facebook is notified, the community operations team will use image matching technology to stop the photo from being uploaded by someone else. 

Photos

20 Biggest Celebs on Facebook

"The safety and well-being of the Facebook community is our top priority," Facebook's Head of Global Safety, Antigone Davis, said in a statement

"As part of our continued efforts to better detect and remove content that violates our community standards, we're using image matching technology to prevent non-consensual intimate images from being shared on Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Groups and Messenger."

As Davis added, "These tools, developed in partnership with global safety experts, are one example of how we're using new technology to keep people safe and prevent harm—one of five key areas of focus as we help to build a supportive, inclusive and safe global community."

So far, the plan has garnered mixed responses online. What do you think about the plan? Sound off in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.