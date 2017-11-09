Law & Order: SVU, Noah and Brooke Shields: Why Giving Mariska Hargitay's Benson a Son Is the Show's Best Move in Years

Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson has been through hell and back on Law & Order: SVU. That's to be expected on a show, particularly a cop drama, that is in season 19.

Benson's longtime partner retired unexpectedly, she was almost raped while undercover in prison, was kidnapped, beaten, found love, lost love and finally found happiness and life outside the precinct with Noah, her foster-turned-adopted son. Baby Noah is the best thing to happen to Law & Order: SVU in years.

Hargitay's tenure on Law & Order: SVU is a rarity in TV, and not to discount the other actors, she is the show. There is no SVU without Benson at this point. She is the force that propels SVU forward and brings in the millions of viewers each week.