This Stranger Things Motown Medley Proves There's Nothing These Kids Can't Do

Before they were the kids of Stranger Things, they were pursuing their Motown dreams.

Alright, so they're totally kidding, but that didn't stop Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp from pulling off yet another one of James Corden's comical sketches.

This time, the late-night host and the four young actors starred in a hilarious montage chronicling their faux past as students in an aspiring Motown group called The Upside Downs. Yes, Corden was one of the teens.