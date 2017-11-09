Fixer Upper Star Chip Gaines Shaves His Head for a Good Cause

Chip Gaines is sporting a new ‘do.
While the HGTV star donned long red locks on Fixer Upper, a new photo posted by his wife and co-star Joanna Gaines shows a bunch of kids rubbing his now bald head. It looks like Chip shaved his head for a good cause, too.
"We are leaving Memphis changed," Joanna writes. "Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way."
Not all Fixer Upper fans loved Gaines' luscious locks. So last week, the Magnolia Market owner pledged to cut his hair if people donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"It's come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it?" Chip wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo showing someone about to cut his hair. "Now's the time to put your money where your mouth is."
He also wrote, "Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes. That's a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations...I'll buzz it all off. #OperationHaircut."
Clearly, the couple helped raise a large amount.
The Target House is an apartment-style housing facility for families staying at St. Jude's hospital in Memphis for more than three months. As the name suggests, the facility is supported by Target. Chip and Joanna launched their Hearth and Hand line with the brand earlier this week.
It's been a busy time for the Gaines family. In addition to launching their line and helping others, they promoted Chip's new book and finished taping the fifth and final season of Fixer Upper. The last season premieres Nov. 21.