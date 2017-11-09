Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives "Baby Bellums" Update at the 2017 CMA Awards

It won't be long now until Hillary Scott gives birth to twin girls.

During an interview on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards, the Lady Antebellum band member gave E! an update on her pregnancy.

"[I'm in] the sweet spot of the second trimester before you enter the third and get super uncomfortable," the "Need You Now" singer said. "Everyone's healthy, growing good, and excited to kind of celebrate country music tonight, work a couple more weeks and then put my feed up."

With the twins due in February, Scott and her husband Chris Tyrell have only a few more months to prepare for two newborns.

"I don't know if anyone is ever really ready for twins," she said. "But I'm trying to get as prepared as possible. I know it will be a chaotic circus in the beginning, but I'm hopeful we'll get them on a schedule and we'll love them more than anything and we'll figure it out."