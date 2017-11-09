EXCLUSIVE!

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Gives "Baby Bellums" Update at the 2017 CMA Awards

It won't be long now until Hillary Scott gives birth to twin girls.

During an interview on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards, the Lady Antebellum band member gave E! an update on her pregnancy. 

"[I'm in] the sweet spot of the second trimester before you enter the third and get super uncomfortable," the "Need You Now" singer said. "Everyone's healthy, growing good, and excited to kind of celebrate country music tonight, work a couple more weeks and then put my feed up."

With the twins due in February, Scott and her husband Chris Tyrell have only a few more months to prepare for two newborns.

"I don't know if anyone is ever really ready for twins," she said. "But I'm trying to get as prepared as possible. I know it will be a chaotic circus in the beginning, but I'm hopeful we'll get them on a schedule and we'll love them more than anything and we'll figure it out."

It looks like the band has been experiencing a little baby fever. Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli Haywood are expecting a little girl in a few weeks and Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie McConnell Kelley welcomed a baby boy named Ward in February 2016. Scott, who also has a daughter named Eisele, revealed she was pregnant in August.

"By next summer we're going to have six little baby bellums which is crazy to even think about," Haywood, who has a son named Cash, said. "So, six kids out on the road next summer. So, we'll probably have to have a whole bus for them."

Haywood explained the band members have already taken their kids on tour, and it looks like the little ones enjoy their time on the road.

"They're so close; they love each other; they play well together; and they've really just become part of our road family," Scott said.

With his band mates having more children, does this make Kelley want to expand his family?

"This definitely puts a little pressure on the second baby conversation," he said. "In the meantime, practices makes perfect."

Watch the video to hear more of Scott's pregnancy update.

