Are We Finally Ready to Forgive Taylor Swift?

Three months ago, Taylor Swift did the unthinkable. On the eve of the release of her first new music in over a year she deleted every single social media post.

Years and years of carefully crafted image were erased in an instant. It was a clear indication Taylor was ready to bury the old her. And after a year of backlash and shaming, she wasn't the only one.

For a woman who had been a trailblazer, going from country roots to becoming the pop princess of a generation, her fall was rapid, to say the least.

Just weeks after splitting from Calvin Harris, in June 2016, she was photographed watching a New England sunset in the arms of Tom Hiddleston. The new love affair caused a media firestorm as the couple crossed continents and met each other's parents. Taylor and Tom sped through Nashville, New York, London and Los Angeles. As whirlwind celebrity romances go, this one was dizzyingly fast.