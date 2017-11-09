Emma Roberts Shares Everything She Eats in a Day

Courtesy of Shape Magazine
Despite certain preconceived notions, celebrities eat.
While some may stick to rigorous meal plans and fitness regimens, Emma Roberts' diet is surprisingly relatable, as revealed in Shape's December issue. When the cover model is craving a Sprinkles cupcake, she'll eat a cupcake. If she goes hard on fried-chicken sliders, she'll go to yoga the next morning.
"With my diet, I do what feels good for me at the time," she told the mag. "I try not to say that I won't eat something. Instead, I stay in tune with my body and my mind, and I think, What do I feel like eating?"
Sometimes, that includes juice; sometimes, it's doughnuts—there's a healthy balance, with routine physical activity, mental breaks and a lot of sleep included. Here are the five most surprising things the Who We Are Now star revealed about her lifestyle.
Eating With Emma: While the star consumes relatively healthy meals, she indulges in guilty pleasures. She typically starts the day off with a juice (Moon Juice's Spirit Dust is her favorite) and an iced coffee. "If I have a day off, I'll have eggs and bacon and toast. I adore classic breakfast foods. For lunch, I'll do a chopped salad with avocado, chicken and tomatoes. Dinner is a turkey burger, or salmon with teriyaki or ponzu sauce, and brown rice with broccoli," she described. "I need snacks, particularly when I'm working. Lately I've become obsessed with seaweed. And chips and guacamole make me so happy! I also love cupcakes, ice cream and Sidecar Doughnuts." Us, too, Emma. Us, too.
She Typically Works Out Three Times a Week: While she worked out every day for 10 days before the cover shoot, Emma admitted her fitness routine isn't as intense as some of her friends'. "I work with a trainer, Andrea Orbeck, because I need to get my cardio. Our sessions are an hour, focusing mostly on arms, abs and ass—the all-important three As," explained the actress, who also enjoys yoga and Pilates.
Skin Care Is Equally Important as Working Out: "Because I wear so much makeup when I'm working, taking care of my skin is really important to me," she shared. "I love the brand Osea—especially their Atmosphere Protection Cream and their eye and lip balms. And I use the Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash."
Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary: The voracious reader is known to fill her entire dinner table with books, to the point she can't eat on it. "Reading is my form of self-care and meditation. I set aside at least 20 minutes a day for it," said Emma.
Emma Isn't Tied to Her Phone: To be fully present, the Scream Queens star often leaves her phone at home. "It gives my brain room to breathe, and it feels really good," she said.
