How Grey's Anatomy Bounced Back From the Brink & Joined the 300 Episode Club as One of TV's Most Prolific Shows

In the spring of 2005, ABC was on quite an upswing. Teri Hatcher was getting desperate on Wisteria Lane, while Matthew Fox was wondering just what kind of island he crash landed on, putting the floundering network back on the map culturally when their shows began the fall before. And then along came Ellen Pompeo.

On March 27, Grey's Anatomy, a medical drama series from first time showrunner Shonda Rhimes, debuted as a midseason replacement for Boston Legal, introducing the world to Meredith Grey, McDreamy, Seattle Grace Hospital, and one particularly important Snow Patrol song. For 14 seasons, hopelessly devoted fans have kept the show alive, long after both Desperate Housewives and Lost (as well as countless other shows that came after them) got the ax.

But the funny thing about the road to 300 episodes is that it's hardly ever paved smoothly. No, as Grey's as trudged on to join a club very few other shows have, it's faced its fair share of turmoil, from dramatic cast departures and one heck of a fallow creative period—and yet it still managed to not only survive, but thrive as one of TV's most prolific shows.