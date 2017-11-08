Niall Horan Rocks His CMA Awards Debut With Help From Maren Morris

She's a little bit country, and heck he's a little bit country, too!

Niall Horan took the stage at tonight's 2017 CMA Awards, where he made quite the splash for a first-time performer. The Irish singer-songwriter was joined Maren Morris to perform their new song "Seeing Blind" from Niall's solo debut album, Flicker.

The duo was perfectly in sync as they belted out the folksy hit, and Horan even let out a charming little shimmy as the audience rose to their feet and applauded their performance.

While Horan kept it casual in a white denim jacket and jeans, his CMAs co-star went for a bold purple number with lace and velvet touches.