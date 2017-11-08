Troy Gentry Honored at 2017 CMA Awards With Moving Performance by Bandmate Eddie Montgomery

There wasn't a dry eye in the house after the 2017 CMA Awards paid tribute to Troy Gentry.

In early September, the one-half of country music duo Montgomery Gentry was tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Exactly two months later, his bandmate Eddie Montgomery was joined by Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox for his first performance since Troy's sudden death. They sang an emotional rendition of Montgomery Gentry's 2002 hit, "My Town."

As the cameras panned to the crowd, Gentry's widow, Angie Gentry, and their 15-year-old daughter, Kaylee Gentry, wept. Other country music stars were seen wiping away tears as they eventually gathered for a standing ovation.