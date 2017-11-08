Kevin Spacey Replaced by Christopher Plummer Weeks Before All the Money in the World Release

In an shocking move by a major film studio, scenes for the upcoming Oscar hopeful All the Money in the World are being entirely re-shot with Christopher Plummer instead of Kevin Spacey,E! News has learned.

Ridley Scott's J. Paul Getty drama about the now-infamous kidnapping of his grandson has been getting award season buzz prior to sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations swirling Spacey.

The film is still currently slated to be released in theaters on December 22, giving the studio merely weeks to fully shoot Plummer in the main role.

All the Money in the World was initially pulled from being screened on the closing night of this year's AFI Fest after the first allegations about Spacey were revealed.